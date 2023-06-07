Menu
Infratil to take ownership of One NZ and raise $850m

Staff reporters
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Infratil has announced plans to acquire Brookfield Asset Management's stake in One NZ for $1.8 billion. The move will increase Infratil's shareholding in One NZ from 49.95% to 99.9% and the acquisition will be partially funded by an $850 million equity raise along with cash reserves and debt facilities of $950m.Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said the case for increased investment in One NZ was "strategically and financially compelling" for his company.  "One NZ has had strong momentum following the recent...
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
Markets

The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Property Exclusive

Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act

Part two in the series about a missing man suspected of fraud: Investors take action. 

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 10:00am
Infrastructure

City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 9:49am
Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider
Markets

Spark has announced a partnership with Lynk Global for a satellite-to-mobile network, the same company offering the service to competitor 2degrees.Satellite-to-mobile technology enables standard mobile phones to get a network connection via a satellite when not within range of a...

Ben Moore 11:50am
Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans
Markets

The airport sees technology as playing a key role in infrastructure reinvestment plans.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Apple headset looks sleek in person but battery pack stands out
Technology

The price of Apple's shares slipped after the headset was announced.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Promises and perils of the new AI
Technology

In the first of a two-part analysis, Ben Moore looks at what we could gain from AI.

Ben Moore 5:00am