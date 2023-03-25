Is a TikTok ban inevitable?

Tough crowd: TikTok CEO Shou Chew struggled with hostile US congressional questioning. (Image: Getty)

“Your platform should be banned.” The statement from Cathy Rodgers, a Republican congresswoman, kicked off a five-hour evisceration of TikTok’s chief executive, Shou Zi Chew, by American lawmakers this week.Both Democratic and Republican members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce grilled Chew about the potential threats of the hugely popular short-video app to America’s national security.It was a rare display of political unity by the committee’s members, the result of new bi-partisan hawkishne...