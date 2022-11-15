Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Lanaco is finding new industrial applications for wool

Lanaco is finding new industrial applications for wool
Lanaco is finding new customers for our wool industry, such as Nasa. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
Champions of the knowledge economy please take note – the primary sector is far from dead, it just needs to keep reinventing itself. One business showing us how is an Auckland-based company making air filters out of specially-bred wool.Lanaco was founded by Nick Davenport who specialises in developing applications for materials and has a background in manufacturing plastic components.This week, if the weather gods play their part, Lanaco filters will be aboard a Nasa rocket heading to the far side of the moon and back – a record for...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Primary Sector

Camera rollout a lost opportunity

The commercial fishing industry is urging the government to be more forward-thinking.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Transport

Interislander leads the way – on exemptions

Regulator Maritime NZ has granted KiwiRail three times as many rule exemptions than its Cook Strait rival.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Everybody hates the RMA, but will we be happy now?

Today's tabling of the two pieces of law to replace the Resource Management Act is a milestone. But will it make anyone happier?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

More Technology

Primary Sector

Camera rollout a lost opportunity

The commercial fishing industry is urging the government to be more forward-thinking.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Listed Companies

Earn-outs protect Xero

Xero's CEO says it’s hard to predict how early-stage acquisitions will perform.

Jenny Ruth 14 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 11 Nov 2022
Markets

Xero CEO steps down, ex-Google executive to take over

Accounting platform Xero posted a $16.1 million net loss for the six months ended September.

Jenny Ruth 10 Nov 2022