Lighter solar panels could shake up domestic market

Lighter solar panels could shake up domestic market
The lightweight solar panels installed on Ara Ake's roof could open up the NZ domestic market. (Image: Ara Ake)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
Lightweight solar panels developed by a Netherlands company could greatly open up the domestic rooftop market, Ara Ake says. The Government set up Ara Ake in 2020 to make new ideas in renewable electricity commercially viable. It has just installed solar panels on its own roof. Given Ara Ake’s remit, perhaps the obvious question is – what took it so long to install its own panels? Two years ago, Ara Ake moved to a refurbished building. But the roof couldn't take the weight of traditional solar panels.That meant having...
