Low-key release sends mixed signals on video game support

Low-key release sends mixed signals on video game support
NZ video game firms are calling for tax relief to match a generous offering from Australia. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/Businessdesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 17 May 2023
On Monday, the government quietly announced it was scoping out financial support for the gaming sector, or did it?A former deputy chief economic advisor at Treasury said the quiet release of the government’s Digital Industry Transformation plan(ITP) showed support for the video game sector is unlikely to be in the budget, and the sector is not holding its breath either.The official digital technologies ITP was published on Monday without so much as a press release. The plan highlighted the digital videogame sector as one of two key s...
Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red
Property

Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red

Despite a drop in the value of its properties, Argosy’s net property income rose 7.3%.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Law & Regulation

PwC Australia woes confined to West Island

Assurances have been made that NZ isn't as bad as Australia.

Paul McBeth 10:00am
PwC Australia woes confined to West Island
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

AI platform to make companies' climate reporting pain-free
Technology

AI platform to make companies' climate reporting pain-free

A company can find out how its work-from-home policies will affect its carbon emissions. 

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network
Technology

2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network

The telco will send a test text over satellite next week.

Ben Moore 16 May 2023
Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock
Technology

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 16 May 2023
We're missing out on $7.8b in the economy each year
Economy

We're missing out on $7.8b in the economy each year

NZ is dropping down the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Rankings. 

Bridget Snelling 15 May 2023