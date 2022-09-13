See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Māori Spectrum Commission demonstrates 5G private network potential

Tue, 13 Sep 2022

Māori Spectrum Commission demonstrates 5G private network potential
A Whakaata Māori TV camera plugged in to feed video into the 5G network. (Image: Interim Māori Spectrum Commission)
The Interim Māori Spectrum Commission (IMSC) has completed a successful first project for its private 5G network technology, sending video back to the Māori TV studio for broadcast directly from the place of recording.The project included a van loaded with 5G connectivity technology park outside Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Bernard Fergusson, a primary school in Ngāruawāhia, where a film crew were recording a class performance of Mau Rākau, traditional Māori martial arts.IMSC chief executive Antony Royal said that the project was funded by the commi...

