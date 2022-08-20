See full details
MBIE gives $5.1m to three NZ research projects to use AI in health

Greg Hurrell
Sat, 20 Aug 2022

Interacting with a digital health assistant could look like this. (Image: Soul Machines)
Digital talking heads could soon be used to provide enhanced access to healthcare around the clock for New Zealanders, thanks to a $5.1 million research grant.The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Catalyst fund grant will be split between three international research projects led by NZ teams that will look into mental health support, chronic disease management and help for people with autism.The three projects will work with Soul Machines, an artificial intelligence (AI) company with locations in Auckland, San Francisco, Tok...

