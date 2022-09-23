See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

Mint Innovation's Will Barker is the new chair of KiwiNet

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Mint Innovation's Will Barker is the new chair of KiwiNet
Will Barker is taking on an extra role. (Image: Mint Innovation)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 23 Sep 2022
RELATED
Will Barker, the founder and chief executive of waste-to-metals recycler Mint Innovation is taking on an extra role as board chair of the Kiwi Innovation Network (KiwiNet).KiwiNet brings together 19 research organisations, including crown research institutes (CRI) and universities, to commercialise publicly funded research.Barker has served on KiwiNet’s board since 2018.Outgoing chair Ngaio Merrick said in a statement that Barker had a wealth of experience as a founder, investor and patent attorney and in commercial operations. &ldqu...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ’s market holds up against global headwinds
Ella Somers | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Salt portfolio manager Matthew Goodson described NZ’s market as a “cork bobbing in the ocean”.

Media
Govt reallocates $84m of NZ On Air cash to new public media entity
Daniel Dunkley | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

The move leaves a smaller pool of government funding for commercial operators. 

Tourism FREE
Green light for Tourism Holdings and Apollo tie-up
Ella Somers | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Tourism Holdings and Apollo Tourism & Leisure have finally got the green light from NZ's competition watchdog.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.