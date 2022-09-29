See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

'More markets or death': Rocket Lab's Adam Spice outlines lofty plans

Ben Moore

Ben Moore
Thu, 29 Sep 2022

'More markets or death': Rocket Lab's Adam Spice outlines lofty plans
Rocket Lab CFO Adam Spice said the company had to keep growing the "things we can attack". (Image: Rocket Lab)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 29 Sep 2022
RELATED
Rocket Lab's chief financial officer, Adam Spice, says the future for the space services company is a matter of “give us more TAM (total addressable market) or give us death”.Speaking at last week’s investor presentation, Spice outlined Rocket Lab’s ambitious targets for the markets it plans to hit in the coming years.“We really have to keep growing this business and growing the different things we can attack with the technology and the team.”Shoot for the moonRocket Lab estimates that its TAM will see an...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Politics
Beehive papers say there must be room for a view
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Government papers show officials were against fast-track consent to demolish and replace the old press gallery building because of architectural merit.

Law & Regulation
Kōura calls for couples to share KiwiSaver contributions
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Kōura hopes a contribution-sharing scheme would help close the gender gap in KiwiSaver by allowing a working parent to contribute to a stay-at-home parent’s retirement fund.

Opinion
Tech companies want to help you go green – at a price
Peter Griffin | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Technology can help to streamline the process of gathering and reporting environmental, social and corporate governance data and monitoring progress towards goals. 

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.