NZ directors are already embracing AI in their businesses

Directors have to keep an eye on the rapidly moving developments in artificial intelligence.(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
Artificial intelligence is like a ball in a giant pinball machine, says Institute of Directors general manager Michael Fraser. That meant company boards needed to keep up with where it might be racing to next.A June survey carried out by the Institute of Directors (IoD) found that most directors had an optimistic view of artificial intelligence (AI), with 72% saying it brought more positives than negatives.Only 10% of directors were concerned AI could be a bad thing. Already, 58% of respondents had AI at work in their companies with another 7%...
