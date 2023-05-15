Menu
NZ space firm Zenno closing on $80m in pre-sales

Zenno chief revenue officer Erica Lloyd and CEO Max Arshavsky with the Z01. (Image: Zenno)
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 15 May 2023
New Zealand space technology company Zenno has booked $78 million in sales to satellite companies for its ground-breaking super-torquer product before delivering a single unit to any customer.In an interview with BusinessDesk, chair Peter Crabfoot and the product’s inventor, Max Arshavsky, said the burst of pre-orders is proof the company has created a product that will disrupt one of the most important elements of satellite control – the ability to point it in the right direction.Described as “the world’s first supercon...
