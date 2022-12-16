Orion Health hopes ‘digital front door’ will open US market

NZ company Orion Health has been chipping away at the US market for years. (Image: Orion Health)

Orion Health is working to stake its claim on the United States market with a new cloud-based product – a self-service healthcare portal it calls a ‘digital front door’.Like many New Zealand companies, Orion has found the lucrative US market challenging in the past, but chief revenue officer James Rice and chief data officer Craig White are confident this latest offering will crack it.Speaking to BusinessDesk at AWS’s annual conference, the pair said Orion had already landed a massive North American customer for the digi...