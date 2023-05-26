Menu
Rachel Walsh leaving Datacom after five years

Walsh told BusinessDesk she’d spent her five years at Datacom doing a massive transformation. (Image: Datacom)
Ella Somers
Fri, 26 May 2023
Datacom’s chief financial officer is leaving the information technology firm to take a break – a career first for her, she says – before looking for new opportunities.Rachel Walsh has been Datacom’s CFO since July 2018 and will finish up in her role at the end of June, having spent almost five years with the company.She told BusinessDesk on Tuesday she’d spent the last five years doing a massive transformation – which was now “all finished”.“I love the transformation and the challenge, and t...
