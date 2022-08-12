See full details
Technology
Rocket Lab reaching for the stars as revenue soars, losses mount

Ben Moore
Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO, says the team has continued its “track record of relentless execution”. (Image: Getty)
Rocket Lab's June quarter revenue soared almost five-fold as the US/NZ space company continued to win customers wanting to use its spacecraft and components, although that's still to drop down to the bottom line.The company reported a net loss of US$37.4 million in the three months ended June, more than twice its US$16.7m a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter shot up to US$55.5m from US$11.3m a year earlier. That took the first-half loss to US$64.3m from US$32.5m a year earlier. This was on revenue in the first half of US$96.2m,...

