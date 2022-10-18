See full details
Scott Technology fattens dividend as profit grows

Ben Moore

Tue, 18 Oct 2022

CEO John Kippenberger said the result positions the company well for future growth. (Image: Scott Technology)
Scott Technology shareholders enjoyed a 33% hike in their annual dividend after the automation systems provider continued its roll of earnings growth.  The board declared a final dividend of 4 cents per share, taking the annual return to 8cps, up from 6cps in the period year. The Dunedin-based company’s net profit rose 33.9% to $12.7 million in the 12 months to Aug 31, from $8.4m a year earlier. In the same period two years ago, the company reported a net loss of $17m.Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation...

