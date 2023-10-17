Menu
Serato sale not a great rock‘n’roll swindle

Apps are getting touted as the big threat to DJ software. (Image: Serato)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
The foreign suitor of Serato is playing down competition fears from the “extremely vocal” DJ industry, saying the terms of its US$65 million (NZ$109.8m) deal would be breached if the Kiwi software firm was blocked from selling to rival DJ hardware makers. DJ hardware and software market leader AlphaTheta – which is known principally through its Pioneer DJ brand – lodged an application with New Zealand’s Commerce Commission last week to buy Serato, having first flagged the transaction in July. The deal did...
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
Primary Sector

Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
Media

Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain

The published letters come as National prepares to form a new coalition government.

Daniel Dunkley 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
