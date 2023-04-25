Menu
Space: Victoria University's final frontier

A robot arm installs the Nanoracks external platform on the outside of the ISS, similar to how Victoria University's test equipment will be deployed. (Image: Nasa/Nanoracks)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 25 Apr 2023
Victoria University of Wellington will be conducting tests on the International Space Station next year that could be a game-changer for deep-space and satellite propulsion.The space drive is based around superconducting magnets and is being developed by the university's Paihau-Robinson Research Institute. Component testing will be done on the outside of the space station in partnership with US company Nanoracks.Paihau-Robinson’s chief scientist and engineer for space, Randy Pollock, joined the university last year from previous roles...
