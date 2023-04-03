Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Starlink offers rural NZers huge discount on hardware

Starlink offers rural NZers huge discount on hardware
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
Starlink has launched a hardware discount for the New Zealand rural market, offering its standard hardware kit for $199 to those with eligible addresses.The move comes following the dramatic loss of connectivity that many in rural areas felt when Cyclone Gabrielle hit the eastern coast of the North Island.Starlink satellite internet ended up being used both for emergency connectivity and by many personal users who had access to emergency power.On the Starlink website, the discount is stated as being 80%, down from $1,040, although it seems few...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’
Technology

One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’

The NZ telco and SpaceX are (Star)linking up to enable 100% coverage in NZ.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Property

Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million

Aucklanders boost Southern Lakes lifestyle property market. 

Brent Melville 9:48am
Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million
Finance

Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

More Technology

One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’
Technology

One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’

The NZ telco and SpaceX are (Star)linking up to enable 100% coverage in NZ.

Staff reporters 10:15am
NZ steps closer to better digital identity services
Law & Regulation

NZ steps closer to better digital identity services

Once enacted, the legislation will enable businesses to offer digital identity services.

Ben Moore 5:00am
NZ startup wants to make paying with crypto easy
Finance

NZ startup wants to make paying with crypto easy

Immersve’s crypto debit cards can be used wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Ben Moore 31 Mar 2023
Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 30 Mar 2023