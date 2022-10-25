See full details
The high-flying fintech with accounts auditors haven't yet signed

Victoria Young

Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Youtap's services were aimed at emerging markets. (Image: YouTube)
Youtap was described as “innovative” and “fleet-footed” when it picked up an industry award in 2010.   The digital payments provider, then known as Mobilis Networks, was New Zealand’s fastest-growing technology firm in 2010, and by the end of that year was part of Deloitte’s Asia Pacific Fast 500.  It was founded in 2007 by Chris Jones, of Argent Networks and Telemedia fame.By 2018, it had signed a deal to raise US$35 million from Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group, best known for Indomie nood...

