Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

TikTok’s strange trend of humans playing robots spurs hope for US shopping

TikTok’s strange trend of humans playing robots spurs hope for US shopping
Crystal Alana Bennett gets money for acting like a non-playable character, or NPC. (Image: TikTok)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 19 Aug 2023
By Alex BarinkaA woman in an ash-blond wavy wig bounces robotically, smiling and slightly out of breath, in front of a green-screened image of a bedroom room lit by pink fluorescent lights. Thousands of people are watching her on their phones via TikTok live when a small cartoon hot dog flashes up on the side of the screen.“Thank you for the glizzy. Bing bong,” Crystal Alana Bennett says to the fan who had just spent the equivalent of 7 cents to send her a virtual frankfurter, known as a “glizzy” in intern...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?
Retail

What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

NZ's burgeoning craft beer sector is battling exploding costs and shrinking wallets.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: a Yellow lesson, Saville's bright idea, Rakon votes and more

The GiST of exemptions, accounting rules vs commercial reality, a Bargain Box and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: a Yellow lesson, Saville's bright idea, Rakon votes and more
Economy

Charles Finny: Going under in a sea of wealth

Ruminations on the closure of a café.

Charles Finny 5:00am
Going under in a sea of wealth

More Technology

Spark looks to fixed wireless to increase margin
Markets

Spark looks to fixed wireless to increase margin

The telco believes fixed wireless will suit many of its customers' needs.

Ben Moore 18 Aug 2023
Spark bumps up dividend following strong returns
Markets

Spark bumps up dividend following strong returns

Its numbers are strong, even adjusting for the TowerCo sale.

Ben Moore 18 Aug 2023
HealthNow to rapidly shut down buy now, pay later service
Health

HealthNow to rapidly shut down buy now, pay later service

Despite efforts to keep the service going.

Ben Moore 18 Aug 2023
Live stream: join us for leadership forum
News in Brief Free

Live stream: join us for leadership forum

Panel unpacks the opportunities and challenges of tech

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 17 Aug 2023