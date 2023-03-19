Saving the world's remaining rainforests would be a bargain

Rules against deforestation are usually strict, but seldom enforced. (Image: Depositphotos)

Profits from chopping down rainforests are surprisingly meagre. The land is not particularly fertile. A freshly cleared hectare of the Amazon fetches an average price of only around US$1,200 (NZ$1,940). By contrast, the social costs of clearing it are immense. Some 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide are pumped into the atmosphere. By a conservative estimate, that does US$25,000 (NZ$40,500) of harm by accelerating climate change.Yet still the world’s trees are disappearing. The area covered by primary rainforest has dwindled by 6.7% since 2...