Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

Saving the world's remaining rainforests would be a bargain

Saving the world's remaining rainforests would be a bargain
Rules against deforestation are usually strict, but seldom enforced. (Image: Depositphotos)
The Economist
The Economist
Sun, 19 Mar 2023
Profits from chopping down rainforests are surprisingly meagre. The land is not particularly fertile. A freshly cleared hectare of the Amazon fetches an average price of only around US$1,200 (NZ$1,940). By contrast, the social costs of clearing it are immense. Some 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide are pumped into the atmosphere. By a conservative estimate, that does US$25,000 (NZ$40,500) of harm by accelerating climate change.Yet still the world’s trees are disappearing. The area covered by primary rainforest has dwindled by 6.7% since 2...
The Oscars are finally evolving now the academy is not so white
The Economist

The Oscars are finally evolving now the academy is not so white

Newer studios won big this year while Hollywood institutions missed out.

The Economist 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Cavalier Cam, pushing to pay, a Jucy tale and more

OTM this week: premium Auckland schmoozing, a top Welly do, racing for the door and more.

Paul McBeth 18 Mar 2023
On the Money: Cavalier Cam, pushing to pay, a Jucy tale and more
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Leadership, more than butter and bread

NZ politicians need to wake up as political leadership, on either end of the spectrum, is about more than bridges and roads.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Mar 2023
Leadership, more than butter and bread

More The Economist

The Oscars are finally evolving now the academy is not so white
The Economist

The Oscars are finally evolving now the academy is not so white

Newer studios won big this year while Hollywood institutions missed out.

The Economist 5:00am
What does Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse mean for the financial system?
Bloomberg

What does Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse mean for the financial system?

A big lender to American startups goes under.

The Economist and Bloomberg 13 Mar 2023
The missing quarter of a million Brits
Health

The missing quarter of a million Brits

Britain has endured a decade of early deaths. Why?

The Economist 13 Mar 2023
The age of the grandparents has arrived, with its pros and cons
The Economist

The age of the grandparents has arrived, with its pros and cons

The ratio of nanas and pops to kids is higher than ever before. That has big consequences.

The Economist 12 Mar 2023