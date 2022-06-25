See full details
THE LIFE

Inside Dali: a (kind of) immersive art experience

The Auckland leg of the Inside Dali exhibition is on now at Spark Arena. (Image: BusinessDesk)
The Auckland leg of the Inside Dali exhibition is on now at Spark Arena. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Ben Moore
Sat, 25 Jun 2022

Last week, I was fortunate enough to be invited to the Inside Dali exhibition at Spark Arena.I’ve long admired Salvador Dali’s works, although I am far from a fine art connoisseur.My art background is mainly in theatre, with a little literature and film sprinkled in for good measure.The surrealist movement that Dali figure-headed is adjacent to the absurdist movement that produced some of my favourite plays ever.What the Inside Dali exhibition did well was lay out the timeline of his life and his works, painting an honest picture of...

