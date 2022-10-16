It is an extraordinary story. I have never met Andy Anderson but feel I know him through his reputation as a winemaker and, of course, his wines.

Andy graduated from Lincoln University with a bachelor of viticulture and oenology degree in 1998. As so many winemaking graduates do, he hit the road to gain valuable practical experience. For the next decade or so, he worked for wineries in several different countries.

Returning to New Zealand, Andy, with future wife Nikki, bought a wine shop, Cambridge Fine Wines. Through that business, they met the owners of Takapoto Estate, a 244-hectare property with 3km of waterfront at Lake Karapiro in Waikato, who were keen for help to further develop the vineyard they had planted.

Andy jumped into action, and was told to “just make the best pinot noir you can". Winemaking took place at the Invivo winery at Te Kauwhata.

Andy Anderson in his "happy place" – among the vines.

In 2012, Andy made his first vintage of Takapoto Estate pinot noir from grapes grown from Legends Terrace in Bannockburn. He entered it in the International Wine & Spirit Competition in London in 2017, and not only did it win the coveted world pinot noir trophy, but it also garnered for Andy the accolade of New Zealand Wine Producer of the Year.

It is very unusual for a winemaker to capture the top trophy with their very first wine, and no doubt a few of his peers thought that Andy had just “got lucky”.

He “got lucky” again the following year by repeating the performance, winning the pinot noir trophy as well as the Wine Producer of the Year title with the 2014 Takapoto Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir from Coxs' Vineyard in Gibbston.

Second-time winner Andy at the International Wine & Spirit Competition – regarded as the Oscars of winemaking – in London in 2018.

That was an enormous achievement. The only parallel I can think of is the Cape Mentelle winery in the Margaret River wine region of Western Australia, which won the Lucky Country's most prestigious wine award, the Jimmy Watson Trophy, in 1983. That triumph attracted much scepticism from others in the industry, because the award was traditionally won by large wineries, whereas Cape Mentelle was a small, family operation. The cynics were silenced a year later when it won the trophy again.

Sadly, Andy died from cancer in 2019, aged 50. A group of his winemaker friends have set up a viticulture and oenology scholarship at Lincoln University to help foster talented, enthusiastic winemakers, like Andy was, who are in the third year of their degree.

The successful candidate will receive $10,000 towards their course fees and travel expenses. They will be expected to work a vintage in Central Otago. The scholarship will be offered annually for a decade.

Funds will be raised by the sale of a pinot noir wine – labelled simply “Andy” – made from grapes sourced from some of his favourite Central Otago vineyards.

“The wine has all been made for love, in the sense that it’s a loving tribute to a legendary winemaker, and also in terms that everything from the grapes to the winemaking, bottling and packaging has been done for free,” says Timbo Deaker, who graduated with Andy from Lincoln in 1998.

Grapes for the wine were grown in the 2020 vintage and came from Matapari, Brennan and Takapoto vineyards in Gibbston. The winemaking was done at Brennan and Takapoto and bottling and packaging services were donated by Takapoto. Just over 1,500 bottles (125 cases) have been produced.

The plan is to sell 100 cases over two events to be held in Cambridge on Friday, Nov 18, and in Queenstown the following Friday (Nov 25). Andy’s family have committed themselves to purchasing the remaining 25 cases.

Applications for the scholarship will be invited soon. Further information about the events, the scholarship, and how to support it through purchasing some of the wine will be available on http://wineforandy.nz/ once the link goes live.

Here are my tasting notes on the tribute wine:

2020 "Andy" Gibbston Pinot Noir, Central Otago, $85 – 94 points

A gently floral aroma carries through to the palate, where it is joined by red cherry, plum and anise/spice tones and a suggestion of fresh herb and tamarillo flavours. Vibrant, silken-textured wine with surprising power and a lingering finish. Can be appreciated now but should develop well with bottle age.