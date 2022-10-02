Milford restaurant Tokki is the latest addition to Auckland’s Korean culinary scene which has been gathering momentum in recent years.

Tokki joins a growing list of popular Korean eateries such as Ockhee, Faro, Red Pig, the Kimchi Project, and Tiger Burger.

It’s head chef, Jason Kim, might be best known for opening Gotchu in Commercial Bay with two business partners in 2020.

The Milford restaurant, which opened in August, is significantly more upmarket than its cousin Gotchu but still manages to present a relaxed atmosphere that suits its suburban setting.

The decor is wood, white, and blue, and only about a score of diners can be accommodated –– which means both that you’ll need to book ahead and that the head chef will likely come over for a chat.

Kim appeared earnestly delighted to be serving up his creations and endearingly asked BusinessDesk if we had any feedback on the food.

Needless to say, we had nothing but extremely complimentary things to say about the masterfully created house menu – but we were flattered to be asked!

The word "Tokki" is a direct translation of "rabbit" in Korean, according to the restaurant’s website, which invites customers to follow chef Kim “down the rabbit hole”.

“We want to be able to excite, surprise and deliver the finest Korean-inspired dishes that we have to offer,” it says.

The menu is described as a “Korean taste palette adventure like no other”, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Before you get started, there is a "welcome snack" – dried wakame set in a sort of batter – which sets the tone for the unique dishes that follow.

Raw snapper served in a mustard sauce with Korean watercress, aka minari, is an early highlight and worth ordering if you are working off the à la carte menu.

Crispy eggplant (above), served with a soy-and-vinegar sauce, offers a fascinating textural experience. Behind the crunch of the deep-fried exterior is a soft, creamy vegetable.

Pork skewers and Australian wagyu ribs are served together, the chargrilled meat flavour of each set with a brilliant kimchi accompaniment.

Enormous flat noodles (above), seemingly metres long and served with chilli pork mince, are the penultimate dish before you are a served a square of ice-cream inside a toasted marshmallow (below) as a finale.

Accompanying all this was a long wine list, of which we tried only the Les Jamelles Minimalist Syrah-Grenache.

We also tried several sake options, including (at the recommendation of the excellent wait staff) the Hanaabi Junmai Daiginjo, which paired well with the earlier dishes in particular.

Tokki is nothing short of a blessing for North Shore locals and is well worth a drive over the bridge for Aucklanders living cityside.

Where: 87 Kitchener Road, Milford, Auckland.

Hours: Tues-Sat 5pm to late.

Phone: (09) 488.0888.

Website: tokki.co.nz

* Images: BusinessDesk