The labelling rules are set by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand statutory authority. (Image: NZME)

Do you read the back labels on wine bottles? They are an increasingly crowded source of information, some of which may be helpful when you are trying to make a buying decision.

Nine main rules (soon to be 10) govern the labelling of wine for sale in New Zealand. They are set by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand statutory authority, and in this country are policed by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

They fall into two categories: “mandatory information” that must appear on labels, and “optional information”.

Mandatory information

Product name: The label must include a name or description that indicates the true nature of the wine, such as “wine”, “sparkling wine”, or a generic name such as “tawny”.

Country of origin: If the wine includes a blend of two or more countries then those countries must be shown.

Alcohol: The alcohol by volume must be shown, with a tolerance of plus or minus 1.5% (fortified wine has a tolerance of plus or minus 5%).

Net contents: The label must include a statement of the net contents, expressed as litres, decilitres, centilitres or millilitres. This must be at least 2mm in height and stand out from the background colour.

Producer: Must include the name and business address of the supplier.

Sulphite declaration: If a wine contains more than 10 milligrams per kilogram of sulphur dioxide, it must include a sulphite declaration such as "contains sulphites".

Allergen declaration: Wine labels must include an allergen declaration if milk, milk products, egg, egg products, fish products (except for isinglass) or other allergens are present in the wine.

Standard drinks: A wine label must include a standard-drinks declaration. A standard drink is the amount of wine containing 10 grams of ethanol measured at 20°C.

Lot identification: A wine must include a "lot" identification on the label or bottle unless it comes from just one bottling run, in which case there is no need because the lot's identification is self-defined. (If you notice that a wine tastes different from when you last tasted it, it might have come from a separate batch. Check to see if the label has a lot number. Does it match with the lot number on the earlier wine?)

Pregnancy labelling: From Aug 1, all wine with more than 1.15% alcohol by volume will have to carry a pregnancy warning.

Optional information

What wine labels cannot do

Carry health claims.

Encourage excessive consumption.

Have special appeal for minors.

Suggest it is low in alcohol, or non-intoxicating.

Mislead or deceive consumers.

Other noteworthy points

Grape variety synonyms

Pinot noir can be abbreviated to “pinot”. Pinot gris cannot.

"Cabernet" can be used as a synonym for cabernet sauvignon but not for cabernet franc or a blend of cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc.

If a wine is labelled “sauvignon gris” then at least 85% of that wine must have been made from sauvignon gris grapes.

Single vineyard

If the label suggests that the wine has been made from grapes grown in a single, named vineyard then 100% of the grapes should be exclusively sourced from that vineyard.

The 85% rule