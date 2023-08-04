Name the year in which the movie ‘Boy’ was released, the Auckland supercity was created, and 29 men died in the Pike River mine explosion. (Image: Getty)

Name the year in which the movie ‘Boy’ was released, the Auckland supercity was created, and 29 men died in the Pike River mine explosion. What religion is sometimes referred to by the initials LDS? In the title of a hit 1985 movie, what was the name of the “club” that high school pupils doing Saturday detention belonged to? The Ionian Islands are part of which country: Greece, Italy or Scotland? What Texas city was the scene of a deadly 1993 shootout between US government agents and members of a religious cult? What is a Valais Blacknose? What is mixed with champagne to make the cocktail known as a mimosa? What 1970 hit song began with the words, “When I find myself in times of trouble”? In Greek mythology, the minotaur had the head of what animal? What dementia-affected former All Black is the subject of a recent memoir entitled ‘Head On’?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. 2010; 2. The Mormon Church (Latter Day Saints); 3. The Breakfast Club; 4. Greece; 5. Waco; 6. A breed of sheep; 7. Orange juice; 8. Let It Be; 9. A bull; 10. Carl Hayman.