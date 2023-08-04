- Name the year in which the movie ‘Boy’ was released, the Auckland supercity was created, and 29 men died in the Pike River mine explosion.
- What religion is sometimes referred to by the initials LDS?
- In the title of a hit 1985 movie, what was the name of the “club” that high school pupils doing Saturday detention belonged to?
- The Ionian Islands are part of which country: Greece, Italy or Scotland?
- What Texas city was the scene of a deadly 1993 shootout between US government agents and members of a religious cult?
- What is a Valais Blacknose?
- What is mixed with champagne to make the cocktail known as a mimosa?
- What 1970 hit song began with the words, “When I find myself in times of trouble”?
- In Greek mythology, the minotaur had the head of what animal?
- What dementia-affected former All Black is the subject of a recent memoir entitled ‘Head On’?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 2010; 2. The Mormon Church (Latter Day Saints); 3. The Breakfast Club; 4. Greece; 5. Waco; 6. A breed of sheep; 7. Orange juice; 8. Let It Be; 9. A bull; 10. Carl Hayman.