- Which country has the world’s highest murder rate: Jamaica, El Salvador or South Africa?
- An albino monk named Silas was a central character in what novel and film?
- What common four-word phrase, originally used by musicians, means to proceed without a set plan?
- In the Bible, who lost his prodigious strength when his hair was cut?
- What band had a hit song that included the line, “Standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona”?
- Would you cook, write or look at a trompe-l’oeil?
- In what year were Chlöe Swarbrick, Jan Tinetti and Kieran McAnulty elected to Parliament?
- In New Zealand sport, who is Jitka Klimkova?
- The Crown Range Road runs between what two South Island tourist towns?
- What does a fluviometer measure?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. El Salvador; 2. The Da Vinci Code; 3. Play it by ear; 4. Samson; 5. The Eagles (the song was Take it Easy); 6. Look at it (it’s a type of art work); 7. 2017; 8. Coach of the Football Ferns; 9. Wanaka and Queenstown; 10. Rainfall.