Which country has the world’s highest murder rate: Jamaica, El Salvador or South Africa? An albino monk named Silas was a central character in what novel and film? What common four-word phrase, originally used by musicians, means to proceed without a set plan? In the Bible, who lost his prodigious strength when his hair was cut? What band had a hit song that included the line, “Standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona”? Would you cook, write or look at a trompe-l’oeil? In what year were Chlöe Swarbrick, Jan Tinetti and Kieran McAnulty elected to Parliament? In New Zealand sport, who is Jitka Klimkova? The Crown Range Road runs between what two South Island tourist towns? What does a fluviometer measure?





ANSWERS: 1. El Salvador; 2. The Da Vinci Code; 3. Play it by ear; 4. Samson; 5. The Eagles (the song was Take it Easy); 6. Look at it (it’s a type of art work); 7. 2017; 8. Coach of the Football Ferns; 9. Wanaka and Queenstown; 10. Rainfall.