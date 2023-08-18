- What was the origin of the phrase “out of left field”?
- What capital city has an international airport known by the code letters CBR?
- The global sportswear company Adidas is based in what country?
- Which current All Black forward is second only to Richie McCaw for the number of test matches played?
- In what town would you find Fiordland College?
- What fate was shared by key characters in the movies “Breaker Morant”, “Monster”, and “The Green Mile”?
- Where would you see the words primi and secondi?
- What famous New Zealander was our High Commissioner in India from 1985 till 1989?
- What is the term for a doctor’s opinion on the likely course of an illness?
- The French call it a bourse. What is the English term?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. It was used in baseball; 2. Canberra; 3. Germany; 4. Sam Whitelock; 5. Te Anau; 6. They were executed; 7. On an Italian restaurant menu; 8. Sir Edmund Hillary; 9. Prognosis; 10. Stock exchange.