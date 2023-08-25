- What New Zealand city has a Writers Walk displaying quotations from well-known literary figures?
- \What are the half-hitch, the bowline, the figure 8 and the sheepshank?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning a romantic rendezvous can be altered to one meaning confidence in a person or organisation?
- The river Torrens flows through what city?
- What surname is shared by a singer named Janet, a filmmaker named Peter and an actor named Samuel?
- What is the term for the part of a horse’s mane that hangs down over the forehead?
- Picnic is an anglicised version of a word from what language?
- Until Chlöe Swarbrick was elected as MP for Auckland Central in 2020, who was the only Green party politician to win an electorate?
- The style known as art deco is primarily associated with what decade?
- British soap maker Lever Brothers merged with Dutch margarine producer Margarine Unie in 1929 to form what multinational company?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Wellington; 2. Types of knot; 3. Tryst/trust; 4. Adelaide; 5. Jackson; 6. Forelock; 7. French; 8. Jeanette Fitzsimons in Coromandel; 9. The 1920s; 10. Unilever.