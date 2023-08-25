The style known as art deco is primarily associated with what decade? (Image: Getty)

What New Zealand city has a Writers Walk displaying quotations from well-known literary figures? \What are the half-hitch, the bowline, the figure 8 and the sheepshank? By changing one letter, what word meaning a romantic rendezvous can be altered to one meaning confidence in a person or organisation? The river Torrens flows through what city? What surname is shared by a singer named Janet, a filmmaker named Peter and an actor named Samuel? What is the term for the part of a horse’s mane that hangs down over the forehead? Picnic is an anglicised version of a word from what language? Until Chlöe Swarbrick was elected as MP for Auckland Central in 2020, who was the only Green party politician to win an electorate? The style known as art deco is primarily associated with what decade? British soap maker Lever Brothers merged with Dutch margarine producer Margarine Unie in 1929 to form what multinational company?





ANSWERS: 1. Wellington; 2. Types of knot; 3. Tryst/trust; 4. Adelaide; 5. Jackson; 6. Forelock; 7. French; 8. Jeanette Fitzsimons in Coromandel; 9. The 1920s; 10. Unilever.