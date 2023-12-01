In the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, how long did it rain? (Image: Getty)

In the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, how long did it rain? What NZ sportswoman was named one of “Time” magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2014? Which word best describes a sanguine person: optimistic, calm or excitable? Smartphones have caused sales of what product to decline by 85%? The Fairfield, Victoria and Claudelands bridges cross what river? Which dinosaur had a name that translates as “king of the tyrant lizards”? Bellatrix Lestrange, Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington and Alastor “Mad Eye” Moody are characters in what stories? What 1978 hit song included the line, “Goodnight, now it’s time to go home”? The Pukekohe Long Keeper is a type of what? In the sport of rowing, what is the term for the crew member who steers the boat?





























ANSWERS: 1. Forty days and 40 nights; 2. Lydia Ko; 3. Optimistic; 4. Cameras; 5. The Waikato; 6. Tyrannosaurus Rex; 7. The Harry Potter stories; 8. Sultans of Swing, by Dire Straits; 9. Onion; 10. Cox or coxswain.