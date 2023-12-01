  1. In the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, how long did it rain?
  2. What NZ sportswoman was named one of “Time” magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2014?
  3. Which word best describes a sanguine person: optimistic, calm or excitable?
  4. Smartphones have caused sales of what product to decline by 85%?
  5. The Fairfield, Victoria and Claudelands bridges cross what river?
  6. Which dinosaur had a name that translates as “king of the tyrant lizards”?
  7. Bellatrix Lestrange, Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington and Alastor “Mad Eye” Moody are characters in what stories?
  8. What 1978 hit song included the line, “Goodnight, now it’s time to go home”?
  9. The Pukekohe Long Keeper is a type of what?
  10. In the sport of rowing, what is the term for the crew member who steers the boat?








ANSWERS: 1. Forty days and 40 nights; 2. Lydia Ko; 3. Optimistic; 4. Cameras; 5. The Waikato; 6. Tyrannosaurus Rex; 7. The Harry Potter stories; 8. Sultans of Swing, by Dire Straits; 9. Onion; 10. Cox or coxswain.