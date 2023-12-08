Joseph P Kennedy, father of President John F Kennedy, served in what important role at the start of the Second World War? (Image: Getty)

What NZ wine was once described as smelling like cat’s pee on a gooseberry bush? Filbert Bayi, who beat NZ’s John Walker in the 1500m event at the 1974 Christchurch Commonwealth Games, came from what country? What are the instruments in a string quartet? What small Southland town is said to have got its name from the distinctive appearance of the snow-capped Takitimu Mountains nearby? Complete the following line from the movie “Jaws”: “You’re going to need a bigger …” What American singer and songwriter, at the age of 77, recently released her first rock album, titled “Rockstar”? All whales are carnivorous – true or false? What organisation has a flag that features a circle of 12 gold stars on a blue background? What would do with a sackbut: shoot it, play it or wear it? Joseph P Kennedy, father of President John F Kennedy, served in what important role at the start of the Second World War?

















































Please scroll down for the answers:





















































































































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Sauvignon blanc; 2. Tanzania; 3. Cello, viola and two violins; 4. Nightcaps; 5. Boat; 6. Dolly Parton; 7. True; 8. The European Union; 9. Play it (it’s a musical instrument); 10. US ambassador to Britain.