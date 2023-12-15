- In a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, what character was the size of a thumb and had a name to match?
- What commonly used Italian phrase translates as “first lady”?
- What character in Shakespeare lamented that all the perfumes of Arabia would not sweeten her little hand?
- Who is the third-ranked National party minister (behind Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis) in the new government?
- What three-word Spanish phrase, popularised by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, means “See you later”?
- In what sport can you score one point with a kick known as a “behind”?
- In which decade did NZ’s European population outnumber Maori for the first time: the 1850s, the 1870s or the 1890s?
- Which country has the highest mountain: Russia, France or Tanzania?
- What classic TV theme song – revived in the movie The Blues Brothers – had the opening line, “Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, though the streams are swollen”?
- What type of company was founded by the Englishman Herbert Jonathan Cape?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Thumbelina; 2. Prima donna; 3. Lady Macbeth; 4. Chris Bishop; 5. Hasta la vista; 6. Australian Rules football; 7. The 1850s; 8. Tanzania; 9. Rawhide; 10. A publishing company.