  1. In a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, what character was the size of a thumb and had a name to match?
  2. What commonly used Italian phrase translates as “first lady”?
  3. What character in Shakespeare lamented that all the perfumes of Arabia would not sweeten her little hand?
  4. Who is the third-ranked National party minister (behind Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis) in the new government?
  5. What three-word Spanish phrase, popularised by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, means “See you later”?
  6. In what sport can you score one point with a kick known as a “behind”?
  7. In which decade did NZ’s European population outnumber Maori for the first time: the 1850s, the 1870s or the 1890s?
  8. Which country has the highest mountain: Russia, France or Tanzania?
  9. What classic TV theme song – revived in the movie The Blues Brothers – had the opening line, “Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, though the streams are swollen”?
  10. What type of company was founded by the Englishman Herbert Jonathan Cape?














Please scroll down for the answers:  














































































































ANSWERS: 1. Thumbelina; 2. Prima donna; 3. Lady Macbeth; 4. Chris Bishop; 5. Hasta la vista; 6. Australian Rules football; 7. The 1850s; 8. Tanzania; 9. Rawhide; 10. A publishing company.