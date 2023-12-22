Menu
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 22, 2023

The Pogues produced a non-traditional Christmas song.
The Quizmaster
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
1. What Christmas song was a hit for American crooner Johnny Mathis in 1976 and Billy T James in 1985?2. What traditional Christmas carol is sometimes known by its original Latin title, Adeste Fideles?3. “O Tannenbaum, O Tannenbaum”, the first line of a traditional German carol popularised by Snoopy’s Christmas, translates as what?4. What 1984 Christmas hit was recorded to raise money for Ethiopian famine victims?5. What 12-year-old sang on the 1970 hit I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus?6. What popular Christmas song was first r...
a2 Milk takes further 'potential claims' against Synlait
Primary Sector

a2 Milk takes further 'potential claims' against Synlait

Synlait provided an update to the market on Friday morning.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Policy

Parliament over for year, MPs to return on Jan 30

Repeals and 90-day trials the last business in parliament this year.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Parliament over for year, MPs to return on Jan 30
Retail

KMD rates downgrade as retail sector faces 'messy year'

Investment house expects Kathmandu to hit bottom-of-the-cycle next year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
KMD rates downgrade as retail sector faces 'messy year'

