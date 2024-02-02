- What Nelson-born female singer and songwriter was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017?
- The decisive Battles of Saratoga were fought in which war?
- What cartoon character made his first appearance in “The Wise Little Hen” in 1934?
- Moonlight, Red King and Rocket are varieties of what?
- What word meaning baffled or perplexed can also, in cricket, mean dismissed by a quick-acting wicketkeeper?
- Who’s the oldest: Maggie Smith, Anthony Hopkins or Judi Dench?
- What Maori leader seized a ship and escaped internment on the Chatham Islands with his followers in 1868?
- In Russia, what do the names Neva, Don and Amur refer to?
- The novels “Brave New World”, “Band of Brothers” and “The Sound and the Fury” took their titles from what source?
- What is the meaning of the Latin phrase “Requiescat in Pace”?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Sharon O’Neill; 2. The American Revolutionary War; 3. Donald Duck; 4. Potato; 5. Stumped; 6. Judi Dench (19 days older than Smith); 7. Te Kooti; 8. Rivers; 9. William Shakespeare; 10. Rest in peace.