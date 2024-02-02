Who’s the oldest: Maggie Smith (right), Anthony Hopkins or Judi Dench (left)? (Image: Getty)

What Nelson-born female singer and songwriter was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017? The decisive Battles of Saratoga were fought in which war? What cartoon character made his first appearance in “The Wise Little Hen” in 1934? Moonlight, Red King and Rocket are varieties of what? What word meaning baffled or perplexed can also, in cricket, mean dismissed by a quick-acting wicketkeeper? Who’s the oldest: Maggie Smith, Anthony Hopkins or Judi Dench? What Maori leader seized a ship and escaped internment on the Chatham Islands with his followers in 1868? In Russia, what do the names Neva, Don and Amur refer to? The novels “Brave New World”, “Band of Brothers” and “The Sound and the Fury” took their titles from what source? What is the meaning of the Latin phrase “Requiescat in Pace”?

















































Please scroll down for the answers:

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Sharon O’Neill; 2. The American Revolutionary War; 3. Donald Duck; 4. Potato; 5. Stumped; 6. Judi Dench (19 days older than Smith); 7. Te Kooti; 8. Rivers; 9. William Shakespeare; 10. Rest in peace.