- What variety of chili pepper shares its name with a model of Porsche and the capital of French Guiana?
- Whose body lies in a mausoleum in Moscow’s Red Square?
- What historical figure was played by Miranda Richardson in a series of “Blackadder”?
- What three-word French phrase is used to describe ornaments and trinkets of little value?
- The 2000 stop-motion movie “Chicken Run” originated as a spoof of what classic 1963 wartime prison escape film?
- Cecil Walter Rees had two peaks named after him in what part of New Zealand?
- The lagotto romagnolo is an Italian breed of dog that’s trained to hunt for what sought-after food?
- What Auckland-based real estate firm was established in 1923 and is still owned by the two founding families?
- What artist had a famous studio called The Factory?
- What hit song was written by Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues after his girlfriend gave him a gift of satin bedsheets?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The cayenne pepper; 2. Vladimir Lenin’s; 3. Queen Elizabeth I; 4. Bric-à-brac; 5. The Great Escape; 6. Central Otago; 7. Truffles; 8. Barfoot and Thompson; 9. Andy Warhol; 10. Nights in White Satin.