- Uncle Hec was a character in what NZ hit film of 2016?
- What type of sporting event is the Karapoti Classic, held near Upper Hutt every year since 1986?
- In which American city would you find a district called Little Havana?
- Who wrote, “Great God! This is an awful place”, and what place was he referring to?
- In criminal law, what do the initials GBH mean?
- Which two capital cities have names that begin with the letters “Bu” and end with the letters “est”?
- The American Tim Cook is CEO of what global company?
- What game animal was introduced to NZ in 1907 as a gift from the Austrian emperor Franz Joseph I?
- John Denver wrote the 1975 hit song “Calypso” as a tribute to whom?
- What New Zealander won the New York and Boston women’s marathons in 1981?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Hunt for the Wilderpeople; 2. A mountain bike race; 3. Miami; 4. Captain Robert Falcon Scott, about the Antarctic; 5. Grievous bodily harm; 6. Budapest and Bucharest; 7. Apple; 8. The chamois; 9. Jacques Cousteau; 10. Allison Roe.