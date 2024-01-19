- What tourist attraction on the Coromandel Peninsula is reached by a walking track (currently closed because of storm damage) from Hahei Beach?
- Which American city has a French Quarter?
- In criminal trials, what is the term for a technical specialist who gives expert evidence on guns and bullets?
- Mrs de Winter is a main character in what gothic novel by Daphne du Maurier?
- Which car company produced a model called the Cressida?
- Complete the three values that were adopted as a motto during the French Revolution: Liberty, equality and …
- Where in New Zealand is the Sir Brian Lochore Stand?
- Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Charlie Sheen and Reese Witherspoon all played guest roles in what popular comedy series?
- What is formed when a star collapses?
- What is distinctive about the traditional Japanese seafood delicacy called fugu?
ANSWERS: 1. Cathedral Cove; 2. New Orleans; 3. Ballistics expert; 4. Rebecca; 5. Toyota; 6. Fraternity; 7. Masterton; 8. Friends; 9. A black hole; 10. It can be fatally poisonous unless expertly prepared.