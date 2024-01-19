  1. What tourist attraction on the Coromandel Peninsula is reached by a walking track (currently closed because of storm damage) from Hahei Beach?
  2. Which American city has a French Quarter?
  3. In criminal trials, what is the term for a technical specialist who gives expert evidence on guns and bullets?
  4. Mrs de Winter is a main character in what gothic novel by Daphne du Maurier?
  5. Which car company produced a model called the Cressida?
  6. Complete the three values that were adopted as a motto during the French Revolution: Liberty, equality and …
  7. Where in New Zealand is the Sir Brian Lochore Stand?
  8. Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Charlie Sheen and Reese Witherspoon all played guest roles in what popular comedy series?
  9. What is formed when a star collapses?
  10. What is distinctive about the traditional Japanese seafood delicacy called fugu?

 












Please scroll down for the answers:





































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Cathedral Cove; 2. New Orleans; 3. Ballistics expert; 4. Rebecca; 5. Toyota; 6. Fraternity; 7. Masterton; 8. Friends; 9. A black hole; 10. It can be fatally poisonous unless expertly prepared.