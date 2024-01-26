- What TV theme song started with the line, “Sunny day, sweeping the clouds away”?
- Satan is traditionally depicted carrying what symbol?
- What former celebrity couple first starred together in the 1990 movie “Days of Thunder”?
- What popular wine brand was named after a Czech-born New Zealand artist?
- In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services and the military, what two letters are represented by the names of characters from Shakespeare?
- Who served as deputy prime minister under Helen Clark from 1999 till 2002?
- What Italian city was known as La Serenissima, or “most serene”?
- What type of bird was central to the plot of New Zealand writer Catherine Chidgey’s best-selling 2022 novel “The Axeman’s Carnival”?
- What is the term for a person who builds and repairs wooden wheels?
- What NZ prime minister is commemorated by a memorial on Point Halswell, overlooking Wellington Harbour?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Sesame Street; 2. A trident; 3. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman; 4. Lindauer; 5. J and R (Juliet and Romeo); 6. Jim Anderton; 7. Venice; 8. A magpie; 9. Wheelwright; 10. Sir William Massey.