  1. What TV theme song started with the line, “Sunny day, sweeping the clouds away”?
  2. Satan is traditionally depicted carrying what symbol?
  3. What former celebrity couple first starred together in the 1990 movie “Days of Thunder”?
  4. What popular wine brand was named after a Czech-born New Zealand artist?
  5. In the phonetic alphabet used by emergency services and the military, what two letters are represented by the names of characters from Shakespeare?
  6. Who served as deputy prime minister under Helen Clark from 1999 till 2002?
  7. What Italian city was known as La Serenissima, or “most serene”?
  8. What type of bird was central to the plot of New Zealand writer Catherine Chidgey’s best-selling 2022 novel “The Axeman’s Carnival”?
  9. What is the term for a person who builds and repairs wooden wheels?
  10. What NZ prime minister is commemorated by a memorial on Point Halswell, overlooking Wellington Harbour?












Please scroll down for the answers:








































































































 

ANSWERS: 1. Sesame Street; 2. A trident; 3. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman; 4. Lindauer; 5. J and R (Juliet and Romeo); 6. Jim Anderton; 7. Venice; 8. A magpie; 9. Wheelwright; 10. Sir William Massey.