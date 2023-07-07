- According to the Department of Conservation, which New Zealand bird is most at risk of extinction: the yellow-eyed penguin, the great spotted kiwi or the wandering albatross?
- What nursery rhyme character met a pieman going to the fair?
- What is the meaning of the word verisimilitude: concealment of the truth, the appearance of being real or reluctance to speak frankly?
- What is futsal?
- On a map of London suburbs, what word follows Bethnal, Castle, Golders and Kensal?
- Wrest Point Casino, Australia’s first casino, is in which city: Darwin, Gold Coast or Hobart?
- What New Zealand author of Italian descent wrote the novels ‘When in Rome’, ‘Under Italian Skies’ and ‘A Dream of Italy’?
- What instrument was played by the only female member of the band Talking Heads?
- In Germany, what is a gymnasium?
- Actresses with the surnames Johnson and Fanning share a first name that’s also the name of an American state. What is it?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The wandering albatross; 2. Simple Simon; 3. The appearance of being real; 4. A sport; 5. Green; 6. Hobart; 7. Nicky Pellegrino; 8. Bass guitar; 9. A school; 10. Dakota.