- What is the name of the tramping trail that stretches from Cape Reinga to Bluff?
- Who delivered the so-called Mother of All Budgets in 1991?
- In what town would you find the Turangawaewae Marae, official residence of the Maori King?
- The sooty shearwater, or titi, is better known by what name?
- In a 2001 poll, what was voted No 1 in a list of the Top 100 New Zealand Songs of All Time?
- What is the Māori name for the South Island?
- In which year was the MMP voting system used for the first time in NZ: 1993, 1996 or 1999?
- Te Rauparaha was a leader of which tribe: Ngai Tahu, Ngati Toa or Ngapuhi?
- In what long-running TV drama series does the former Helensville post office serve as a small-town police station?
- How did Mabel Howard make NZ political history in 1957?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Te Araroa; 2. Ruth Richardson; 3. Ngaruawahia; 4. Mutton bird; 5. Nature, by the Fourmyula; 6. Te Wai Pounamu; 7. 1996; 8. Ngati Toa; 9. The Brokenwood Mysteries; 10. She became the country’s first female cabinet minister.