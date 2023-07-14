What is the Māori name for the South Island? (Image: Getty)

What is the name of the tramping trail that stretches from Cape Reinga to Bluff? Who delivered the so-called Mother of All Budgets in 1991? In what town would you find the Turangawaewae Marae, official residence of the Maori King? The sooty shearwater, or titi, is better known by what name? In a 2001 poll, what was voted No 1 in a list of the Top 100 New Zealand Songs of All Time? What is the Māori name for the South Island? In which year was the MMP voting system used for the first time in NZ: 1993, 1996 or 1999? Te Rauparaha was a leader of which tribe: Ngai Tahu, Ngati Toa or Ngapuhi? In what long-running TV drama series does the former Helensville post office serve as a small-town police station? How did Mabel Howard make NZ political history in 1957?





ANSWERS: 1. Te Araroa; 2. Ruth Richardson; 3. Ngaruawahia; 4. Mutton bird; 5. Nature, by the Fourmyula; 6. Te Wai Pounamu; 7. 1996; 8. Ngati Toa; 9. The Brokenwood Mysteries; 10. She became the country’s first female cabinet minister.