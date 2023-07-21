What musical achievement do Carly Simon (pictured), Paul McCartney, Duran Duran and Sheena Easton have in common? (Image: Getty)

What musical achievement do Carly Simon, Paul McCartney, Duran Duran and Sheena Easton have in common? What word can precede fever, card and flag? Which of the following is not an Arab country: Morocco, Iran, Sudan or Lebanon? Polynesian Spa is a tourist attraction in what New Zealand city? New Zealander Monique Fiso achieved prominence as what: a chef, a poet or a documentary filmmaker? What is the term for electronic systems used on aircraft? What Māori politician was the only female cabinet minister in the government led by Norman Kirk? What word is traditionally used for a waiter in a French restaurant? What powerful 15th-century Italian family produced four popes and two queens of France? What type of sports venue is located in the Waikato township of Meremere?





ANSWERS: 1. They sang the theme songs for James Bond movies; 2. Yellow; 3. Iran; 4. Rotorua; 5. A chef; 6. Avionics; 7. Whetu Tirikatene-Sullivan; 8. Garçon; 9. The Medicis; 10. A dragstrip.