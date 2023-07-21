- What musical achievement do Carly Simon, Paul McCartney, Duran Duran and Sheena Easton have in common?
- What word can precede fever, card and flag?
- Which of the following is not an Arab country: Morocco, Iran, Sudan or Lebanon?
- Polynesian Spa is a tourist attraction in what New Zealand city?
- New Zealander Monique Fiso achieved prominence as what: a chef, a poet or a documentary filmmaker?
- What is the term for electronic systems used on aircraft?
- What Māori politician was the only female cabinet minister in the government led by Norman Kirk?
- What word is traditionally used for a waiter in a French restaurant?
- What powerful 15th-century Italian family produced four popes and two queens of France?
- What type of sports venue is located in the Waikato township of Meremere?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. They sang the theme songs for James Bond movies; 2. Yellow; 3. Iran; 4. Rotorua; 5. A chef; 6. Avionics; 7. Whetu Tirikatene-Sullivan; 8. Garçon; 9. The Medicis; 10. A dragstrip.