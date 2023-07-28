- Sieni Leo’o Olo, aka “Tina”, fronts TV advertisements for what company?
- In accounting, what word means the process of gradually writing off the cost of an asset?
- Where would you see minims and crotchets?
- How did the Otago town of Ranfurly enter the New Zealand record books in July 1903?
- What word can precede yakka, cheese and case?
- Who is the subject of NZ writer Denis Welch’s recently published book ‘We Need to Talk About Norman’?
- The Ryder Cup is an international trophy in what sport?
- How many Indiana Jones films has Harrison Ford starred in: three, four or five?
- Albion was an ancient Greek name for what?
- What type of animal was the children’s picture-book character Curious George?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today. For a chance to win a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Turners’ Car Auctions; 2. Amortisation; 3. On sheet music; 4. It recorded NZ’s lowest-ever temperature; 5. Hard; 6. Norman Kirk; 7. Golf; 8. Five; 9. Britain; 10. A monkey.