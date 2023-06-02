  1. Who played the title role in the 1992 film ‘The Bodyguard’?
  2. Albanian-born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu became world famous by what name?
  3. The drug AZT, first marketed in 1987, was used to fight what disease?
  4. Former Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt was once a general election candidate for what party?
  5. Quartz Reef, Kumeu River and Trinity Hill are brands of what?
  6. Which programme has been running longest: ‘Fair Go’, ‘Country Calendar’ or RNZ’s ‘Morning Report’?
  7. Muhammad Ali Jinna was the founder of what country?
  8. What winged insect did the Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov name a famous piece of music after?
  9. What does the “F” in John F Kennedy stand for?
  10. What animal’s name is used to describe a mature woman who seeks out younger male sexual partners?


ANSWERS: 1. Kevin Costner; 2. Mother Teresa; 3. Aids; 4. New Zealand First; 5. Wine; 6. County Calendar; 7. Pakistan; 8. The bumblebee; 9. Fitzgerald; 10. Cougar.