Muhammad Ali Jinna was the founder of what country? (Image: Getty)

Who played the title role in the 1992 film ‘The Bodyguard’? Albanian-born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu became world famous by what name? The drug AZT, first marketed in 1987, was used to fight what disease? Former Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt was once a general election candidate for what party? Quartz Reef, Kumeu River and Trinity Hill are brands of what? Which programme has been running longest: ‘Fair Go’, ‘Country Calendar’ or RNZ’s ‘Morning Report’? Muhammad Ali Jinna was the founder of what country? What winged insect did the Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov name a famous piece of music after? What does the “F” in John F Kennedy stand for? What animal’s name is used to describe a mature woman who seeks out younger male sexual partners?





ANSWERS: 1. Kevin Costner; 2. Mother Teresa; 3. Aids; 4. New Zealand First; 5. Wine; 6. County Calendar; 7. Pakistan; 8. The bumblebee; 9. Fitzgerald; 10. Cougar.