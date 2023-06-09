- What long-running TV comedy series featured characters named Cliff, Carla, Norm, Coach and Woody?
- What New Orleans-born rock and roll pioneer was christened with the name Antoine?
- What word from chess means a contest in which neither side can make any progress?
- New Zealand historian Claudia Orange is best known for her work on what subject?
- What sport is commonly played on a surface consisting of a plant called cotula?
- What name is shared by the largest cities in the states of Oregon and Maine?
- What NZ tennis player reached the men’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 1971 and 1972?
- What word can precede door, fright and whisper?
- What French city gave its name to both a type of lace and a lightly sweetened whipped cream?
- What was the adopted home country of the late Tina Turner?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Cheers; 2. Fats Domino; 3. Stalemate; 4. The Treaty of Waitangi; 5. Bowls; 6. Portland; 7. Onny Parun; 8. Stage; 9. Chantilly; 10. Switzerland.