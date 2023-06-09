What was the adopted home country of the late Tina Turner? (Image: Getty)

What long-running TV comedy series featured characters named Cliff, Carla, Norm, Coach and Woody? What New Orleans-born rock and roll pioneer was christened with the name Antoine? What word from chess means a contest in which neither side can make any progress? New Zealand historian Claudia Orange is best known for her work on what subject? What sport is commonly played on a surface consisting of a plant called cotula? What name is shared by the largest cities in the states of Oregon and Maine? What NZ tennis player reached the men’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 1971 and 1972? What word can precede door, fright and whisper? What French city gave its name to both a type of lace and a lightly sweetened whipped cream? What was the adopted home country of the late Tina Turner?

The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.

For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].













































Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. Cheers; 2. Fats Domino; 3. Stalemate; 4. The Treaty of Waitangi; 5. Bowls; 6. Portland; 7. Onny Parun; 8. Stage; 9. Chantilly; 10. Switzerland.