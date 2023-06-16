What American car company was founded by Ransom Eli Olds? (Image: Getty)

Which country is currently the biggest source of immigrants to New Zealand: China, India, Britain or the Philippines? What finishing touch is applied to the French dessert known as Crêpes Suzette? Hibernia was the Roman name for Ireland – true or false? In a classic Gothic novel, what famous character was last seen drifting at sea on an ice floe? What American car company was founded by Ransom Eli Olds? What was the name of the Asian character played by George Takei in ‘Star Trek’? “Took all the trees, put ’em in a tree museum” is a line from what song? What word can precede name, kick and mat? What colour was the famous Chanel suit worn by Jackie Kennedy on the day her husband was assassinated: pink, blue or white? Is the painted lady a butterfly, a flower or a tropical fish?

ANSWERS: 1. India; 2. Its flambéed; 3. True; 4. Frankenstein’s monster; 5. Oldsmobile; 6. Sulu; 7. Big Yellow Taxi, by Joni Mitchell; 8. Place; 9. Pink; 10. A butterfly.