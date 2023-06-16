- Which country is currently the biggest source of immigrants to New Zealand: China, India, Britain or the Philippines?
- What finishing touch is applied to the French dessert known as Crêpes Suzette?
- Hibernia was the Roman name for Ireland – true or false?
- In a classic Gothic novel, what famous character was last seen drifting at sea on an ice floe?
- What American car company was founded by Ransom Eli Olds?
- What was the name of the Asian character played by George Takei in ‘Star Trek’?
- “Took all the trees, put ’em in a tree museum” is a line from what song?
- What word can precede name, kick and mat?
- What colour was the famous Chanel suit worn by Jackie Kennedy on the day her husband was assassinated: pink, blue or white?
- Is the painted lady a butterfly, a flower or a tropical fish?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. India; 2. Its flambéed; 3. True; 4. Frankenstein’s monster; 5. Oldsmobile; 6. Sulu; 7. Big Yellow Taxi, by Joni Mitchell; 8. Place; 9. Pink; 10. A butterfly.