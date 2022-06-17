  1. What multiple Oscar-winning British film of 1981 took its title from a line in the hymn Jerusalem?
  2. What country is known by most of its citizens as Bharat?
  3. A person who extemporises does what: improvises, tells half-truths or makes excuses?
  4. What meat is used in the traditional English dish known as toad in the hole?
  5. Tiger, Kingfisher, Tsingtao and Asahi are brands of what?
  6. What range of hills does State Highway 1 cross between Whangarei and Wellsford?
  7. The little spotted, the great spotted and the southern brown are species of what?
  8. In a 1973 hit song, who asked whether there was life on Mars?
  9. What city has areas called Little Venice, Crouch End, Belsize Park and Denmark Hill?
  10. What was the surname of the early 20th-century New Zealand prime minister nicknamed Farmer Bill?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Chariots of Fire; 2. India; 3. Improvises; 4. Sausages; 5. Beer; 6. The Brynderwyn Hills; 7. Kiwi; 8. David Bowie; 9. London; 10. Massey.