- What multiple Oscar-winning British film of 1981 took its title from a line in the hymn Jerusalem?
- What country is known by most of its citizens as Bharat?
- A person who extemporises does what: improvises, tells half-truths or makes excuses?
- What meat is used in the traditional English dish known as toad in the hole?
- Tiger, Kingfisher, Tsingtao and Asahi are brands of what?
- What range of hills does State Highway 1 cross between Whangarei and Wellsford?
- The little spotted, the great spotted and the southern brown are species of what?
- In a 1973 hit song, who asked whether there was life on Mars?
- What city has areas called Little Venice, Crouch End, Belsize Park and Denmark Hill?
- What was the surname of the early 20th-century New Zealand prime minister nicknamed Farmer Bill?
ANSWERS: 1. Chariots of Fire; 2. India; 3. Improvises; 4. Sausages; 5. Beer; 6. The Brynderwyn Hills; 7. Kiwi; 8. David Bowie; 9. London; 10. Massey.