What is the Latin name of the Catholic prayer known in English as the Hail Mary? In what sport did New Zealanders Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie win a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games? What word can precede edition, base and light? What American rock singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, became known by the nickname given to him by his high school football coach? What army was defeated in the 1954 Battle of Dien Bien Phu? In secondary schools, what was Year 11 called before the current terminology was adopted? Which NZ provincial city has a daily paper called the Advocate? What TV drama series is set on a ranch that borders a famous American national park? On a map of Australia, what word follows Fraser, Kangaroo and Rottnest? Who did Andrew Little succeed as leader of the NZ Labour party in 2014?





ANSWERS: 1. Ave Maria; 2. Sailing; 3. First; 4. Meat Loaf; 5. The French army; 6. The fifth form; 7. Whangarei; 8. Yellowstone; 9. Island; 10. David Cunliffe.