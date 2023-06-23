- What is the Latin name of the Catholic prayer known in English as the Hail Mary?
- In what sport did New Zealanders Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie win a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games?
- What word can precede edition, base and light?
- What American rock singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, became known by the nickname given to him by his high school football coach?
- What army was defeated in the 1954 Battle of Dien Bien Phu?
- In secondary schools, what was Year 11 called before the current terminology was adopted?
- Which NZ provincial city has a daily paper called the Advocate?
- What TV drama series is set on a ranch that borders a famous American national park?
- On a map of Australia, what word follows Fraser, Kangaroo and Rottnest?
- Who did Andrew Little succeed as leader of the NZ Labour party in 2014?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Ave Maria; 2. Sailing; 3. First; 4. Meat Loaf; 5. The French army; 6. The fifth form; 7. Whangarei; 8. Yellowstone; 9. Island; 10. David Cunliffe.