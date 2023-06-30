- Who first entered Parliament in 1979 as the MP for the now obsolete South Auckland electorate of Hunua?
- What is the common term for the disease once known as infantile paralysis?
- What hit song began with the lines: “The moment I wake up, before I put on my makeup”?
- Where did Captain James Cook die?
- The Benmore Dam, which created New Zealand’s largest artificial lake, was built on which river?
- Kugel, matzo ball soup and hamantaschen are examples of what cuisine?
- What word can mean a length of cloth in which a dead person is wrapped for burial or a part of the rigging on a sailing ship?
- In Sweden, who or what is Svenska Dagbladet?
- Annastacia Palaszczuk and Peter Malinauskas are political leaders in what country?
- In the titles of movies, what word preceded Velvet, Jasmine and Lagoon?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Winston Peters; 2. Polio; 3. I Say a Little Prayer; 4. Hawaii (aka the Sandwich Islands, as Hawaii was then known); 5. The Waitaki; 6. Jewish; 7. Shroud; 8. A newspaper; 9. Australia; 10. Blue.