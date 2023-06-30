The Benmore Dam, which created New Zealand’s largest artificial lake, was built on which river? (Image: Getty)

Who first entered Parliament in 1979 as the MP for the now obsolete South Auckland electorate of Hunua? What is the common term for the disease once known as infantile paralysis? What hit song began with the lines: “The moment I wake up, before I put on my makeup”? Where did Captain James Cook die? The Benmore Dam, which created New Zealand’s largest artificial lake, was built on which river? Kugel, matzo ball soup and hamantaschen are examples of what cuisine? What word can mean a length of cloth in which a dead person is wrapped for burial or a part of the rigging on a sailing ship? In Sweden, who or what is Svenska Dagbladet? Annastacia Palaszczuk and Peter Malinauskas are political leaders in what country? In the titles of movies, what word preceded Velvet, Jasmine and Lagoon?





ANSWERS: 1. Winston Peters; 2. Polio; 3. I Say a Little Prayer; 4. Hawaii (aka the Sandwich Islands, as Hawaii was then known); 5. The Waitaki; 6. Jewish; 7. Shroud; 8. A newspaper; 9. Australia; 10. Blue.