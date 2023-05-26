- Which type of dish was specially created by the Buckingham Palace head chef to mark King Charles’ coronation: a salmon mousse, a spinach quiche or an apple and almond tart?
- Which current All Black has the nickname D-Mac?
- Steve Parr, Michele A’Court, Tamati Coffey and Simon Barnett all hosted what children’s TV show?
- In British slang, who or what are the rozzers?
- The American author Anthony Bourdain wrote about what subject: music, food or movies?
- In terms of student numbers, which is New Zealand’s smallest university?
- What New Zealand actor is a co-owner of Sydney rugby league team the Rabbitohs?
- What word can precede jacket, cycle and form?
- In a 1976 top-10 hit by the British band Smokie, what was the name of the woman who lived next door?
- What is the term for food that has been prepared in accordance with Islamic law?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. A spinach quiche; 2. Damian McKenzie; 3. What Now; 4. The police; 5. Food; 6. Lincoln; 7. Russell Crowe; 8. Life; 9. Alice; 10. Halal.