  1. Which type of dish was specially created by the Buckingham Palace head chef to mark King Charles’ coronation: a salmon mousse, a spinach quiche or an apple and almond tart? 
  2. Which current All Black has the nickname D-Mac? 
  3. Steve Parr, Michele A’Court, Tamati Coffey and Simon Barnett all hosted what children’s TV show? 
  4. In British slang, who or what are the rozzers? 
  5. The American author Anthony Bourdain wrote about what subject: music, food or movies? 
  6. In terms of student numbers, which is New Zealand’s smallest university? 
  7. What New Zealand actor is a co-owner of Sydney rugby league team the Rabbitohs? 
  8. What word can precede jacket, cycle and form? 
  9. In a 1976 top-10 hit by the British band Smokie, what was the name of the woman who lived next door?
  10. What is the term for food that has been prepared in accordance with Islamic law?  


Please scroll down for the answers:  


ANSWERS: 1. A spinach quiche; 2. Damian McKenzie; 3. What Now; 4. The police; 5. Food; 6. Lincoln; 7. Russell Crowe; 8. Life; 9. Alice; 10. Halal. 