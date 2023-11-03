What war ended with the surrender of British forces under General Charles Cornwallis? (Image: Getty)

In what decade was the accident compensation scheme launched? What war ended with the surrender of British forces under General Charles Cornwallis? How did the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein die in 2006? “Komm, gib mir deine hand” was a German-language version of what 1964 hit song? TV celebrity Judith Sheindlin is better known by what name? Much the Miller’s Son was an associate of what character from English folklore? What word can follow new, brain and Mexican? Where would you be most likely to see a piñata: in a cocktail bar, on a fashion catwalk or at a birthday party? Which is the only country in the world whose name starts with Q? What vegetarian French dish typically includes eggplant, tomatoes and capsicums?





ANSWERS: 1. The 1970s; 2. The American War of Independence; 3. By hanging; 4. I Want to Hold your Hand; 5. Judge Judy; 6. Robin Hood; 7. Wave; 8. At a birthday party; 9. Qatar; 10. Ratatouille.