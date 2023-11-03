- In what decade was the accident compensation scheme launched?
- What war ended with the surrender of British forces under General Charles Cornwallis?
- How did the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein die in 2006?
- “Komm, gib mir deine hand” was a German-language version of what 1964 hit song?
- TV celebrity Judith Sheindlin is better known by what name?
- Much the Miller’s Son was an associate of what character from English folklore?
- What word can follow new, brain and Mexican?
- Where would you be most likely to see a piñata: in a cocktail bar, on a fashion catwalk or at a birthday party?
- Which is the only country in the world whose name starts with Q?
- What vegetarian French dish typically includes eggplant, tomatoes and capsicums?
Hell Pizza sponsors the quiz.
ANSWERS: 1. The 1970s; 2. The American War of Independence; 3. By hanging; 4. I Want to Hold your Hand; 5. Judge Judy; 6. Robin Hood; 7. Wave; 8. At a birthday party; 9. Qatar; 10. Ratatouille.